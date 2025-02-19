The UAE-based Dubizzle Group has acquired Hatla2ee, a leading online car marketplace in Egypt, according to an emailed press release.

This acquisition will bode well for both car buyers and sellers in Egypt, offering them more seamless and tech-driven experience with Dubizzle Group integrating its advanced technology and resources into Hatla2ee’s already trusted platform.

“Dubizzle Group has already built a strong presence in Egypt with our leading platforms dubizzle (general classifieds) and Bayut (real estate portal). Adding Hatla2ee to our portfolio means we can now offer Egyptian consumers the widest range of automotive services with the power of our cutting-edge technology,” Haroon Rashid, CEO of Dubizzle Egypt, said.

“With 114 million people and a quickly evolving automotive market, Egypt is a key focus for Dubizzle Group’s future growth,” Imran Ali Khan, CEO of Dubizzle Group, noted.

Meanwhile, Samy Swellam, CEO of Hatla2ee, commented: “Joining forces with Dubizzle Group opens up new opportunities to enhance our platform, leverage advanced technology, and create an even better experience for users in Egypt.”

Established in 2016, Hatla2ee has become a go-to platform for Egyptians looking to buy and sell new and used cars, boasting over 2 million monthly visitors on its website and mobile app.

