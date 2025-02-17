Mubadala Investment Company, the Abu Dhabi-based investment company, announced its agreement to acquire a minority stake in Apleona, a leading European provider of integrated facility management based in Neu-Isenburg near Frankfurt (Germany).

The investment is alongside a consortium led by Bain Capital’s Private Equity team in Europe that will support Apleona’s continued growth and development into Europe’s leading integrated facility management group.

“We are pleased to announce our investment in Apleona, a market leader in the real estate and technical facility management industry, alongside one of our key partners Bain Capital. We look forward to working closely with Dr. Jochen Keysberg and Apleona’s management team and supporting them in the next chapter of their growth story,” said Zouhir Regragui, Head of Industrials and Business Services at Mubadala.

As an integrated facility manager with strong technical expertise and an international presence, Apleona provides high-quality, innovative services to regional and large, cross-border customers, addressing the increasing demand for ESG solutions and products that reduce energy consumption and CO2 emissions in buildings.

Going forward, Apleona is expanding its European platform and driving the digital transformation of its services, for example, by investing in data and AI-based control systems for heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems and predictive maintenance of building technology.

In support of this strategy, Apleona has acquired and successfully integrated 14 strategic acquisitions in Europe, including the transformational acquisition of Gegenbauer Group in 2023. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.