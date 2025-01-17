ANKARA - The value of disclosed mergers and acquisitions in Turkey was some $5.3 billion in 2024, with the total rising to around an estimated $10.1 billion including those undisclosed, M&A advisory partner KPMG Turkey said on Thursday.

Turkey's recent economic policies positively impacted on M&A activities with an increase in transaction volume throughout 2024, KPMG Turkey said, adding that it predicts the positive momentum will be maintained in 2025.

2023 M&A disclosed deals totalled $2.8 billion, rising to $7.5 billion including those undisclosed, it said.

Investors are interested in telecommunications, industrial production and automotive sectors in Turkey, and interest in these sectors will continue in 2025, KPMG Turkey's M&A advisory partner, consumer goods & retail leader Ozge Ilhan Acar said.

A German company is interested in several Turkish insurance companies, and there may also be some movement in Turkey's banking sector in 2025, Acar said.

