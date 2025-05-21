Abu Dhabi – Emirates Stallions Group (ESG) has secured a 16-year agreement for the usufruct rights of 13,000 square meters of warehouse space in Saudi Arabia, according to a press release.

Through its subsidiary Vision Furniture & Decoration Factory, Emirates Stallions purchased the usufruct rights of an industrial contract with the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (MODON) of two warehouse facilities with areas of 7,448 square meters and 5,991 square meters.

This acquisition reinforces the group’s footprint in the GCC and backs its strategy to scale business in the interior design and manufacturing sectors.

It will enable Emirates Stallions to meet growing local demand more efficiently while lowering lead times and logistical complexities.

Meanwhile, the new warehouse space is expected to be operational by the third quarter (Q3) of 2025.

Matar Suhail Al Yabhouni Al Dhaheri, Chairman of Emirates Stallions, stated: “This agreement represents a strategic milestone for the group as it strengthens our presence in Saudi Arabia and enhances our ability to provide high-quality in-house solutions that meet our clients' needs.”

Kayed Ali Kharma, CEO of Emirates Stallions, added: “The new warehouse space in the Kingdom will enable us to better serve our clients and meet the growing demand in the region for interior design and manufacturing.”

