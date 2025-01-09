SINGAPORE - A consortium comprising Malaysia's sovereign wealth fund Khazanah and BlackRock's Global Infrastructure Partners that offered to take over Malaysia Airports Holdings said late on Wednesday it had secured an 84.1% stake of the company.

The consortium, which includes Malaysia's Employees Provident Fund and the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, said it had reached the level as of Wednesday, moving it decisively towards the 90% threshold to de-list Malaysia Airports.

A stock filing on Monday showed the offer had been extended to Jan. 17 from Wednesday.

The consortium announced in May last year an offer to acquire all shares in Malaysia Airports not already owned by it at 11 ringgit per share, giving the airports operator an equity value of 18.4 billion ringgit ($4.09 billion).

Malaysia Airports' shares have jumped 40.9% over the past one year, LSEG data showed. It ended Wednesday 1.3% higher at 10.78 ringgit.

($1 = 4.5000 ringgit)

(Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui)