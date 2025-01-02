Doha, Qatar: Aamal Company, one of the region’s leading diversified companies, is pleased to announce that its board of directors approved an increase of its shares of “Frijns Structural Steel Middle East” through the acquisition of an additional 20% shareholding from a related party.

This step aligns with Aamal’s ongoing efforts to implement its growth strategy and strengthen its position in the industrial manufacturing sector.

Frijns Structural Steel M.E. is one of Qatar’s leading companies in the industrial manufacturing sector, and has been operating in the local market since 2009. The Company specialises in the production of steel for petrochemical and other industrial applications, providing a comprehensive range of services including engineering, production, corrosion protection, construction, and assembly.

Currently, Aamal Company owns 20% of the shares in Frijns Structural Steel M.E. Following this additional acquisition, Aamal’s total ownership will increase to 40%. This acquisition was based on an independent valuation to ensure adherence to the highest standards of transparency for all parties involved.

Commenting on this occasion, Rashid Al Mansoori, CEO of Aamal Company, said: “At Aamal, we firmly believe in strategic expansion and enhancing our industrial investments in alignment with Qatar National Vision 2030. Increasing our shares in Frijns Structural Steel M.E. represents a significant step toward underpinning our position in the industrial manufacturing sector and strengthening our ability to support major projects that contribute to sustainable development. We remain committed to advancing our business operations to deliver added value to our shareholders and partners in Qatar and beyond.”

Aamal confirms that this step reflects its dedication to the ongoing development of its industrial activities, reinforcing its position as a market leading diversified company.

