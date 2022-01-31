KUWAIT - Kuwait's central bank will open the door to receiving applications to establish new digital banks under a universal banking licence, a central bank official told an online conference on Monday.

The bank set an application deadline of June 30 and will announce the applicants that met its conditions by end-2022, the manager of the central bank's off-site supervision department, Mohammad Alkhamis, said.

(Reporting by Ahmed Haggagy; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Alex Richardson)