Successful etailers get personalisation right and differentiate themselves by pleasing an ever-demanding customer. This is according to Terry Southam, MD of ECOM Africa, which is returning as a hybrid event from 4–5 May in Cape Town. “The most successful businesses online currently know what their customers want before they themselves even know it. Personalisation is key; customers want it at every touchpoint. Having the right toolsets and services to make effective use of data, gives etailers the opportunities to deliver personalised offers on an individual level.”



Some of the leading and exciting names and brands in the current, global ebusiness evolution, including Zappos, Meta, Nestlé, Massmart, OneDayOnly, Bidroom, PicknPay, Chepa, Mantality, Konga, AutoTrader, Loot, UberEats, Sanlam, OneCart and Rugged SA will be represented at the upcoming ECOM Africa.





This will be the eighth edition of this flagship, specialist gathering in the e-commerce, etailing, and fintech sectors and the first hybrid edition, with limited tickets available for the in-person event and the online broadcast.



Fintech in Africa



“Africa has a proud track record in terms of fintech entrepreneurship, particularly Nigeria,” says Southham, “and this has gone a long way to bridging the financial services gap in Africa’s various demographics. This sector played an important role during the last two years, and has successfully diversified its offering and meeting the continent’s needs when people were forced to stay at home and many were cashless.”



Another trend that will be discussed at ECOM Africa in May is the big move to direct-to-consumer (DTC). Southam: “Websites are the new storefronts, and for some, there has been a steep learning curve. Besides the obvious goal of maintaining market share, there are other long-term benefits of going DTC; brands have more control over their data which opens up opportunities to connect and market to their customers, and it creates less reliance on third parties”.



Customer loyalty and data keynote



ECOM Africa is expecting to host 1000 selected guests in May this year for its first in-person event since the pandemic. Included in the who’s who keynote line-up is Alex Genov, Head of Customer Experience Research at Zappos, who will specifically focus on customer loyalty and data. In fact, there are several world-class, international speakers with backgrounds in customer experience, data science and building a digital-first business from the ground up.



Southham explains: “The expo floor will feature select in-person keynotes and Q&As, a knowledge bar with select keynote speakers. Our full conference ticket gets you access to all our keynotes and panel discussions along with live Q&A. All information regarding the two tickets are available on our website. Online attendees will also be able to participate, learn, share and inspire.”



The programme will cover specific topics, such as store design and optimisation, marketing and brand building, payments and security, logistics and fulfilment, as well as business operations.



Industry-leading technologies



An exciting part of the hybrid event in Cape Town will be the partner showcases with the latest innovative technologies, products and services to assist online retailers in reaching their customers faster and more effectively. They will share their experiences with the audience and also digitally interact with them.



