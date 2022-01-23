Smart transportation, cyber security for transportation and regional transport will be focus areas of a three-day transport event at Israel's Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai from January 24 to January 26.

Hosted by the Israel Ministry of Transport and Road Safety, the event will be attended by C-level executives of transport companies and authorities from Israel and the UAE.

Day one will look at smart transportation, the day will start with a talk on smart mobility for smart and resilient cities, followed by a panel on “planning the city of the future and advanced traffic management”.

The day will also include some technology talks. Speakers on the first will include Merav Michaeli Minister of Transport who will be joining via video conference and Shay Soffer, PhD Chief scientist at the Ministry of Transport.

Cyber security for transportation will be the topic of the second day. Throughout the day issues such as challenges and solutions in cyber protection for maritime, aviation and land transportation, will be discussed. Also on the agenda of the day is a discussion on the threats and solutions within cybersecurity, for the civil aviation sector.

The final day is entitled ‘Regional Transport – Freight, Logistics and Maritime: Regional Transport in a New Geopolitical Reality and Regional Transport Corridors’.

The day will include two expert discussion panels on alternative trade routes in the Middle East and maritime transport and smart Logistics. The day will also see a lecture on advanced technologies in port infrastructure.

The event will conclude with talks on innovations for ports. Among the notable speakers on the final day will be Opher Eliashar, Director of Economic Planning.

Dr Soffer said: "In the past 135 years the invention of the car and the internal combustion engine have taken humanity an enormous step forward. This revolution has also taken a large toll causing widespread congestion, road accidents and high air pollution, resulting in significant mortality rates.

“This is both a huge problem in Israel and worldwide. Governments have the power to make a big difference both in the field of smart mobility, automated electrically powered vehicles and in promoting public or shared travel, these options have proven to lead to a dramatic reduction in congestion, pollution and road accidents. Smart transportation, cyber security used for safety of transportation and regional transport are amongst the most important topics in our domestic and regional policy.

“We have wonderful collaboration between our UAE partners and with colleagues from the Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. I invite all attendees to be as proactive as possible and join us at this important transport event for the benefit of the citizens of our countries and for the future of our children."

