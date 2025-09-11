UAE: PRYPCO, the UAE-based proptech platform, has closed a pre-Series A round for an undisclosed value led by General Catalyst, marking its first investment in the Middle East.

The move strengthens PRYPCO’s position as one of the region’s fastest-growing property technology platforms, according to a press release.

Founded in 2022 by Amira Sajwani, PRYPCO has facilitated nearly AED 10 billion in mortgages and helped over 3,000 people secure UAE Golden Visas. It onboarded 50,000 users who invested around AED 20 million across 21 properties through PRYPCO Blocks.

Amira Sajwani, Founder and CEO of PRYPCO, said: “General Catalyst backing us at this stage is a major milestone; it validates the urgency of what we’re solving and reinforces our role in leading this shift globally.”

Neeraj Arora, Managing Director at General Catalyst, commented, "We are excited to partner with Amira and PRYPCO's team in their mission to democratize real estate investments in one of the world's most dynamic and prominent property markets.“

The company is MENA’s first tokenized property investment platform and the first globally to partner with a government entity, the Dubai Land Department, to tokenize title deeds.

PRYPCO Mint joined forces with the Dubai Land Department to tokenize title deeds, attract almost 2,000 investors and AED 16 million in investments.

PRYPCO also supports over 60,000 real estate agents in the UAE with more than 300 exclusive secondary projects, a data hub of 1,500 projects, and additional income opportunities through mortgage and Golden Visa referrals.

