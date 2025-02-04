Emirati group Amass Investments has submitted a binding offer to subscribe to Osool ESB Securities Brokerage’s capital increase, according to a bourse statement on February 3rd.

Amass offered to invest EGP 100 million in the capital hike at the fair value, which will be decided by an independent financial advisor.

The offer is still subject to the approval of Osool ESB’s extraordinary general meeting (EGM) and the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA).

Osool ESB is an Egypt-based company engaged in the securities brokerage sector. It provides various tools, including snap tickets, trigger orders, saved orders, web market watch and customizable trading applications, and online trading system training services.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).