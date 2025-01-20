WASHINGTON: U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said on Sunday he spoke with Apple CEO Tim Cook.

"He said they're going to make a massive investment in the United States because of our big election win," Trump said at a rally ahead of his inauguration on Monday.

The Cupertino, California-based company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Apple said in 2021 that it has plans to commit $430 billion in U.S. investments and add 20,000 new jobs across the country over a five-year period.

