Bahrain - Tanami Capital, a Bahrain-based global private market investment platform, has secured an ‘Investment Business Firm Category 2’ licence from the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB), launching services for individual investors.

The CBB approval allows Tanami to offer institutional-grade global private market investments regionally through a seamless digital platform.

The service marks a breakthrough in wealth management by removing traditional barriers with quarterly liquidity and low minimum investment amounts.

“Tanami is creating a gateway to private markets that were previously out of reach to most individual investors,” said Tanami co-founder and chief executive officer Faisal Aljalahma.

“Our platform empowers people to access global opportunities, allowing them to diversify their portfolios and plan for their future.”

Clients can build portfolios across private equity, private credit, real estate, and infrastructure, investing alongside global leaders.

All investments can be deployed and tracked via a mobile app.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).