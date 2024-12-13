RIYADH/LONDON — The Public Investment Fund (PIF) has announced the acquisition of approximately 15% in FGP TopCo, the holding company of Heathrow Airport Holdings Ltd., from Ferrovial SE and other FGP TopCo shareholders.



This move underscores PIF’s commitment to investing in infrastructure and key sectors in major international markets.



In a concurrent transaction, Ardian, a private investment house, acquired around 22.6% of FGP TopCo from the same shareholders through a separate investment vehicle.



Turqi Al-Nowaiser, Deputy Governor and Head of International Investments at PIF, stated: “PIF is pleased to be investing in Heathrow Airport, a vital U.K. asset and a world-class airport. We believe in the importance of infrastructure as a key sector in supporting the transition to net zero.”



“Heathrow acts as a crucial gateway to the world, and we look forward to supporting Heathrow’s management in its efforts to secure the sustainable growth of the airport and to continue to maintain its position as a global aviation hub,” he said.

