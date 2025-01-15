Riyadh: BSF Capital announced that Taleem REIT Fund’s total asset value amounted to SAR 857.52 million at the end of December 2024.

Meanwhile, the fund unit’s net asset value stood at SAR 549.27 million, according to a bourse statement.

On 3 November 2024, the fund disbursed a total dividend worth SAR 8.16 million.

Taleem REIT Fund is a Shariah-compliant publicly traded closed-end real estate investment fund that was created under the Real Estate Investment Funds Regulations (REIFR).

At inception, the Fund comprised 51 million units at a par value of SAR 10 per unit.

