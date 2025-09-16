India’s Rana Group has launched Erisha Smart Manufacturing Hub that will see the development of 150 large industries at Al Ghail Industrial Area in Ras Al Khaimah over the next five years, according to a press release.

The ceremony marks the beginning of the project’s construction, reflecting a new era by transforming the UAE’s import-dependent economy to an export-oriented one.

The manufacturing units will collectively generate a combined sales turnover of up to $6 billion that will reinforce the industrial output of the UAE. This is in addition to expanding exports and helping the second largest Arab economy to become more self-reliant and sustainable.

The development scheme aligns with the UAE Government’s vision to increase the manufacturing sector’s contribution to the UAE’s $483 billion gross domestic product (GDP).

The Erisha Smart Manufacturing Hub will be an advanced facility spanning 15 million square feet, with an expansive total construction area of approximately 25 million square feet.

The hub will support over 150 industries, focusing on pioneering technologies such as electric and hydrogen vehicle production, renewable energy, eVTOL aircraft, and semiconductor manufacturing.

Darshan Rana, Chairman and Managing Director of Erisha E Mobility, said: “This project will stand at the forefront of the green energy revolution, significantly contributing to the UAE’s net-zero ambitions while fostering a self-sustainable future. Our goal is to set new benchmarks in sustainable industrialization—driving innovation and supporting the global transition to cleaner energy solutions.”

He added: “Of the 150 industries, we will own and manage more than half of them, as we have invested our hard-earned resources in creating Erisha Smart Manufacturing Hub. Some of the manufacturing units will go into production in about a year’s time while we expect to complete the project in the next five years.”

