Egypt - Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly held a high-level meeting on Sunday to assess the progress of joint projects between Egypt and the UAE.

The meeting was attended by Vice Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Industry and Transport Kamel Al-Wazir, along with UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber and UAE Minister of Investment Mohamed Hassan Al Suwaidi, who also serves as Managing Director and CEO of ADQ, accompanied by their delegation.

Cabinet Spokesperson Mohamed El-Homsany stated that Prime Minister Madbouly welcomed the Emirati ministers and emphasized Egypt’s commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation. The discussions focused on key industrial projects, particularly in Ras El-Hekma, a strategic development zone on Egypt’s northwestern coast.

Led by ADQ with a $35bn investment, the Ras El-Hekma project aims to transform the region into a smart, sustainable city featuring tourism hubs, modern infrastructure, an international airport, and high-speed rail. Long-term investments in the project are projected to reach $110 billion by 2045.

The meeting also reviewed the status of collaborative initiatives in key sectors, including petroleum, gas, data centers, and airport management. Additionally, discussions covered new and renewable energy projects, particularly those in Benban, alongside other strategic development efforts aligned with Egypt’s economic priorities.

