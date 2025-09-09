Egypt - Walid Gamal El-Din, Chairperson of the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE), signed an agreement this morning with Syed Fasihuddin Bukhari, representative of Pakistan’s Interloop Group, to establish a ready-made garments manufacturing project in the Qantara West Industrial Zone.

The agreement covers a 60,000-square-metre plot with investments worth $35.2m (EGP 1.67bn). The new facility will create more than 1,000 direct jobs and dedicate 100 per cent of its production for export to foreign markets—underscoring the SCZONE’s growing role as a hub for manufacturing and international trade in the apparel sector.

Commenting on the signing, Gamal El-Din said the Interloop project represents the first industrial investment from Pakistan within the SCZONE, marking a milestone in strengthening industrial cooperation between the two countries.

He stressed that the project reinforces Qantara West’s position as one of the most promising global destinations for apparel and accessories manufacturing, thanks to its strong investment appeal and fully integrated industrial ecosystem.

Gamal El-Din added that Interloop’s decision to allocate all production for export reflects foreign investors’ confidence in the SCZONE’s competitive environment. He noted that the project will not only support Egypt’s export growth but also enhance the zone’s contribution to global supply chains in the ready-made garments industry.

With this agreement, the total number of projects in the Qantara West Industrial Zone has now reached 39, with cumulative investments of approximately $1.0435bn. These projects collectively provide nearly 55,700 direct job opportunities across a total area of 2.44 million square metres.

Founded in Pakistan in 1992, Interloop Group has grown into one of the world’s leading textile and apparel manufacturers, producing socks for global brands as well as denim and sportswear. The company currently operates in six countries: Pakistan, the United States, the Netherlands, Sri Lanka, China, and Japan.

With extensive experience in exporting to international markets, Interloop’s new investment in Egypt is designed to capitalise on the SCZONE’s strategic advantages. Its location at the crossroads of Africa, Europe, and the Middle East provides unrivalled access to key global markets, positioning Qantara West as a cornerstone in the company’s global expansion strategy.

