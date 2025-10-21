Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development (KFED) is highlighting 10 innovative Emirati ventures at this year’s Abu Dhabi International Food Exhibition (ADIFE), showcasing the UAE’s growing strength in food innovation, sustainability, and entrepreneurship.

Khalifa Fund will highlight a range of Emirati companies offering innovative solutions and ideas across various fields, including food and beverages, food equipment and machinery, and hospitality and supply services, in line with the Fund’s efforts to support entrepreneurship in these sectors.

Mouza Obaid Al Nasri, CEO of Khalifa Fund, said that the fund’s participation in the exhibition reaffirms its commitment to supporting Emirati startups and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the food sector by connecting them with markets and businesses, and enabling them to unlock new opportunities for growth and expansion.

She added that the fund will showcase a range of innovative ventures across smart farming, sustainable packaging, and food services, contributing to strengthening the national food ecosystem and enhancing the competitiveness of locally produced goods in regional and global markets.”

The ventures supported by the Khalifa Fund at ADIFE 2025 include Tural and Honey Khairat Herbs, which offers the finest varieties of coffee, herbs and spices, honey, apiary products, and mineral water; Bebax Coffee, a premium coffee roaster and retailer brand; East Gate Bakery Equipment Factory, a factory specialises in the manufacture, installation, and maintenance of all types of Arab and Western bakery machinery; and The Box General Trading, a dynamic company that specialises in the distribution and development of high-quality products across the food and beverage, nutrition, health, and well-being sectors.

The list of SMEs also comprises Al Dar Pickles, which specialises in producing various types of pickles and cheeses; Lolli and Pops Trading, offering a wide selection of unique sweets from all over the world; Excellence Meats, producing and promoting high-quality, fresh New Zealand food products; Pearl Specialty Coffee Roastery, supplying roasted coffee and equipment to coffee shops and individuals; Hafeet for Honey, which produces local honey; and Iconic Solutions which delivers smart, accessible, and innovative vending.

ADIFE serves as a global platform to connect these ventures with international investors, partners, and collaborators.