Videogame publisher Electronic Arts said on Monday it has agreed to be taken private by a consortium in a $55 billion deal, marking one of the biggest acquisitions in the sector.

The deal for the maker of "Battlefield" underscores how deep-pocketed investors are betting on the enduring value of blockbuster game franchises as the industry recovers from a prolonged downturn.

The consortium consists of private equity firm Silver Lake, Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund and Affinity Partners.

Under the deal, the largest leveraged buyout in history, EA shareholders will receive $210 per share in cash, representing a premium of 25% as of the closing share price on September 25 before reports of a deal emerged.

The offer comes at a crucial time for Electronic Arts, which is gearing up to launch the much-awaited "Battlefield 6" in an industry where gamers stick to proven and recognizable titles.

The transaction, which is expected to close in the first quarter of fiscal year 2027, will be funded by a combination of cash from PIF, Silver Lake and Affinity Partners, as well as a roll-over of the PIF's existing stake in EA.

(Reporting by Zaheer Kachwala in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)