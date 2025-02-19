International Company for Investment and Development (ICID) logged 346.70% year-on-year (YoY) higher standalone net profits after tax at EGP 6.678 million in 2024, according to the financial indicators.

The generated net profits were compared with EGP 1.495 million in 2023.

Non-consolidated basic earnings per share (EPS) jumped by 176.17% to EGP 0.072 at the end of December 2024 from EGP 0.026 a year earlier.

Meanwhile, the revenues climbed by 81.39% to EGP 16.227 million from EGP 8.946 million.

ICID is an Egypt-based company engaged in investment activities in different business sectors. It invests in the real estate and housing sector, contracting projects, reclamation of desert lands, financial leasing, and other investments within new and existing companies.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).