B Capital, a global multi-stage technology investment firm focused on enterprise, fintech, healthcare, and climate sectors, established a new office in Qatar.

Located in Doha, the new office backs the company’s expansion plans into the Middle East, according to a press release.

The firm will partner with Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), the sovereign wealth fund of Qatar, to help drive these efforts.

Raj Ganguly, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of B Capital, said: “With our deep global expertise, particularly in AI, and our commitment to backing transformative companies, we look forward to helping the region’s

With over $8 billion in assets under management (AUM), B Capital targets seed to late-stage growth technology investments.

