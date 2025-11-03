Bahrain - ASB Capital, the asset management and investment banking arm of Al Salam Bank, is celebrating its one-year anniversary, reporting steady growth, new product launches, and regional expansion since its inception at the Gateway Gulf forum in November 2024.

The firm currently manages $5.8 billion in assets, reflecting the trust of a growing global client base, according to the announcement.

Over its first year, ASB Capital significantly expanded its offerings, launching several new investment solutions, including the global equity fund in partnership with State Street, a Mena equity fund, a technology fund, and a sukuk fund.

In its investment banking capacity, ASB Capital played an instrumental role in several regional issuances in 2025 for entities including Bapco Energies, Kuwait International Bank, and Solidarity Bahrain.

Looking ahead, ASB Capital is scheduled to launch the XASB Sukuk ETF in partnership with Xtrackers by DWS, aiming to broaden investor access to fixed-income investments.

Al Salam Bank Group chief executive and ASB Capital managing director Rafik Nayed commented on the sidelines of the Gateway Gulf Forum that the first year marks a pivotal chapter.

“ASB Capital stands today as one of the region’s leading asset and wealth management firms, and we remain focused on unlocking new opportunities,” Mr Nayed said.

Both Al Salam Bank and ASB Capital continue to leverage Bahrain’s financial ecosystem to scale their operations regionally, providing integrated financial solutions across banking, asset management, and investment advisory.

