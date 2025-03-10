Mubadala Investment Company and Alpha Dhabi Holding PJSC today announced that their joint venture, which was launched in 2023, has reached a significant milestone, building an approximate US$1 billion portfolio in global credit opportunities.

This achievement marks a key step toward the partnership’s goal of deploying up to US$2.5 billion by 2028, underscoring its strong momentum and progress.

The joint venture, which is based in Abu Dhabi Global Market and is 80% owned by Mubadala with Alpha Dhabi owning the remaining 20%, leverages Mubadala’s long-term and strategic partnership with Apollo (NYSE: APO), one of the world’s largest alternative asset managers, to access high-quality private credit investment opportunities.

Since its inception in 2023, the partnership has focused on identifying and capitalising on compelling credit opportunities in sectors and geographies that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns.

Hamad Salem Al Ameri, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of Alpha Dhabi Holding, said, "Alpha Dhabi's partnership with Mubadala and Apollo emphasises our commitment to best-in-class long-term partnerships with leading investment managers. For us, gaining access to proprietary private credit opportunities enables us to generate superior risk-adjusted returns while diversifying our portfolio from an asset class and geographical perspective."

Omar Eraiqaat, Deputy CEO of Credit and Special Situations, stated, “This is a significant milestone for our joint venture with Alpha Dhabi, which leverages our existing strategic relationship with Apollo. This achievement underscores the strength of the platform we have built, and our commitment to identifying and capitalising on high-quality private credit investments. We look forward to continuing this momentum and reaching the goal of our partnership.”

Apollo Partner Jim Vanek said, “Alpha Dhabi and Mubadala are important long-term partners to Apollo. Leveraging our strength in global credit origination, we are pleased for the JV to reach this key milestone.”

Mubadala’s journey in credit investments dates back to 2009, with its Credit Investments unit successfully navigating private markets through making investments into middle-market and large-cap companies globally.

Alpha Dhabi recognises that credit investing comes with vast opportunities as well as potential risks. The Group continuously refines its approach to risks and prospects to ensure appropriate investment outcomes.