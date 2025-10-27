RIYADH — Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih said that Saudi Arabia’s economy has doubled in size from $650 billion to approximately $1.3 trillion during the years of Vision 2030 since its launch in 2016, fostering sustainable growth and a diversified economic base.

He highlighted that the Vision 2030 has created a flexible environment for global companies, enabling them to relocate their regional headquarters to Riyadh, bringing their total number to 675.

Addressing the Fortune Global Forum Conference 2025 in Riyadh on Sunday, the minister noted that the target was 500 regional headquarters by the year 2030. Al-Falih said his ministry’s goal is to make Saudi Arabia a platform for global growth. He also pointed out that women’s participation in the workforce has reached 37 percent, exceeding Vision 2030 targets.

The minister said that 85 percent of the Vision 2030's programs and initiatives have been completed or are on track for completion by the end of 2024. He noted that the Kingdom has achieved the Vision 2030 investment target six years ahead of schedule, and that investment in the Kingdom has increased from 22 percent five years ago to 30 percent at present.

Al-Falih noted that the contribution of non-oil sectors to GDP rose to 56 percent, compared to 40 percent before the launch of the vision. “Unemployment also declined from 30 percent to seven percent, due to the economic reforms implemented with Vision 2030. Women’s participation in the workforce has reached 37 percent, exceeding Vision 2030 targets,” he added.

