Premium Diagnostics UAE has acquired a 9.375% stake in Egypt’s City Lab for a total of EGP 60 million, as per a filing on May 28th.

Under the deal, the UAE-based firm has purchased 60 million shares in City Lab at an average purchase price of EGP 1 per share.

