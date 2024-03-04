Burjeel Holdings, the UAE-based healthcare provider listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, has expanded its footprint in Saudi Arabia with the opening of eight new PhysioTherabia centres in Riyadh, along with four other cities in the kingdom.

Last year, Burjeel, in partnership with Leejam Sports Company, launched the first four PhysioTherabia centres in Riyadh, a physiotherapy, rehabilitation and wellness concept, located within Leejam’s Fitness Time facilities, following a joint venture between the two companies.

Opening ceremony of eight new PhysioTherabia centers in Riyadh. Image Courtesy: Burjeel Holdings

PhysioTherabia has also partnered with Tawuniya, a Saudi-based insurance company, which Burjeel said is expected to drive revenue growth for the company, according to a media statement.

John Sunil, CEO, Burjeel Holdings, said the company is targeting 60 such centres within and outside Leejam Sports’ gyms across the kingdom by the end of 2025.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria )

bindu.rai@lseg.com