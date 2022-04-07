Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi has been named the top hospital in the UAE in this year’s World’s Best Hospitals index compiled by Newsweek and Statista Inc.

The hospital was positioned within the top 150 global hospitals in the ranking, which evaluates over 2,200 hospitals from 27 countries around the world.

Waleed Al Mokarrab Al Muhairi, chairman of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi and deputy group CEO of Mubadala Investment Company, said: “I would like to congratulate the entire team at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi on this achievement. It is thanks to their commitment and collective efforts that we are now recognised as one of the best hospitals in the world.”

Tom Mihaljevic, M.D., Cleveland Clinic CEO and President, said: “Ranking among the world’s best hospitals is affirmation of our caregivers’ continued commitment to providing patients with the best care anywhere. It solidifies Cleveland Clinic’s international reputation for safe, high-quality care. The world looks to Cleveland Clinic for innovative solutions to the greatest challenges in healthcare. Every location bears the unmistakable stamp of One Cleveland Clinic. This is the Cleveland Clinic way.”

Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, CEO of Mubadala Health, added: “Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi has always been a leader in offering quality care, education, and research, as well as a regional pioneer when it comes to healthcare innovation. Having the UAE’s number one hospital within the Mubadala Health network should be a source of pride and inspiration for all of our healthcare facilities.”

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi CEO, Jorge Guzman, M.D., said: “We are delighted to be positioned so highly on this prestigious list, a veritable who’s who of the best hospitals from around the world. The rankings are compiled by collating feedback from medical healthcare professionals and patients, relating to two key objectives of ours: to be the best employer in the healthcare sector and the most trusted provider of patient care in the UAE and the wider region. This recognition is a testament to our continuous focus and commitment to bring world-class care closer to home, to advance the UAE healthcare sector, and to always put patients first.”

The rankings are based on three data sources: online surveys of more than 80,000 medical experts from around the world; results from publicly available patient experience surveys; and medical key performance indicators, including patient safety, infection prevention measures, and doctor-to-patient ratios. Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi and other top hospitals were recognized for their ability to deliver high-quality patient care and conduct critical medical research despite the ongoing global pandemic.

Last year, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi was awarded a ‘5 Diamonds Rating’ from the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi in its healthcare quality index ‘Muashir’, which is aligned with global best practices to evaluate the quality of healthcare providers in the UAE.

