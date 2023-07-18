Muscat: Shifa Hospital Oman is pleased to announce the expansion of its heart and vascular care with the introduction of the new High-Tech Hybrid Cath Lab facility, the first of its kind in the region in the private healthcare sector. The centerpiece of the new facility is the Allia™ IGS 7 image guided therapy system developed by GE Healthcare, which combines advanced imaging technology with interventional device for minimally invasive procedures.

The most highly advanced Cath Lab is designed to provide a comprehensive range of services for patients with heart and vascular conditions, offering state-of-the-art technology and world-class medical expertise. With the addition of the Allia™ IGS 7 system, doctors at Shifa Hospital Oman will be able to perform complex procedures with greater precision and efficiency, reducing risk and improving outcomes for patients.

"As part of our unwavering commitment to supporting Oman Vision 2040, Shifa Hospital is dedicated to expanding our surgical specialties. Our primary goal is to provide patients with state-of-the-art treatment facilities and ensure their access to highly skilled medical professionals," stated Dr. Salim Al Ghannami, Chief Executive Officer of Shifa Hospital. "The introduction of the remarkable Allia™ IGS 7 system signifies a major breakthrough in medical technology. Its implementation will enable us to perform more intricate procedures with heightened precision and safety. We firmly believe that this advancement will have a profound impact on the quality of care we deliver to our patients, solidifying our position in the healthcare sector."

Powered by GE Healthcare’s Edison™ intelligence platform, the Allia imaging system offers the first Artificial Intelligence driven imaging chain that may reduce radiation dose and contrast for interventional procedures. A digital hub of software packages gives physicians the clinical information they need to plan, guide, and assess procedures to increase diagnostic accuracy and make more informed decisions designed to improve the effectiveness of the treatments they deliver to patients.

"At Shifa Hospital Oman's Cardiac Centre of Excellence, we offer an extensive range of cardiac care services, encompassing everything from basic screening tests to advanced diagnostic and therapeutic procedures." said Dr. Fahad Al Kindi, Interventional Cardiologist and Head of the Cardiology unit at Shifa Hospital. "With the introduction of the Allia™ IGS 7 system, we are further enhancing our ability to provide cutting-edge treatment options and exceptional medical care to our patients." Our Cath Lab features a non-invasive lab that conducts a variety of diagnostic tests, including trans-thoracic and trans-esophageal echocardiograms, Holter monitoring, including Cardiac MRI and stress tests. Following procedures in the Cath lab, patients can benefit from our inhouse rehabilitation center, where a team of trained professionals is dedicated to assisting in post-procedure recovery faster and better.”

Dr Adil Barakat Al Riyami, Senior Consultant -Interventional Cardiology at Shifa Hospital Oman said: “"We are thrilled to announce the expansion of heart and vascular care at Shifa Hospital Oman with the introduction of our new state-of-the-art Cath Lab facility," said Dr. Adil Barakat Al Riyami, Senior Consultant in Interventional Cardiology. "This High-Tech Hybrid Cath Lab, will enable us to provide a comprehensive range of services for patients with heart and vascular conditions using cutting-edge technology and world-class expertise."

Located in Maebela South, Shifa Hospital comprises nine fully integrated Centers of Excellence, allowing for the management of various clinical scenarios. The hospital's state-of-the-art facilities and advanced technology enable the diagnosis and treatment of various medical conditions, ranging from routine check-ups to complex surgeries.

