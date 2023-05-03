Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), the UAE's largest integrated healthcare platform and a subsidiary of the PureHealth Group, has opened a clinic at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City (SKMC) that is dedicated to treating pediatric patients suffering from Uveitis, an inflammatory eye disease.

The clinic takes a multi-disciplinary approach, with specialists from SKMC's rheumatology and ophthalmology departments working together to provide holistic care to patients. By coordinating care, patients can receive faster treatment plans, accurate information, and fewer hospital visits, leading to potentially improved outcomes for vision and rheumatologic problems.

Uveitis is a critical manifestation of pediatric rheumatological conditions, and early prevention and diagnosis are crucial in ensuring prompt treatment and avoiding the risk of blindness if the condition is left untreated or unrecognized.

Commenting on the new clinic, Saeed Jaber Al Kuwaiti, Group Chief Executive Officer at SEHA, said, “We are pleased to launch the new clinic at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, dedicated to serving pediatric rheumatology. The clinic will help improve the average health span and promote a healthier lifestyle in Abu Dhabi and the UAE. Under the wise and visionary leadership of the country, SEHA aims to raise the benchmarks in healthcare excellence to world-class levels to drive efficiencies across the entire value chain.”

Sheikha Dr. Noura Khalid Al Qassimi, Consultant Ophthalmologist at SKMC, said, “The option to provide combined care is very important, as reducing the time between diagnosis and treatment can significantly improve the child’s outcome. We want to avoid the risk of developing poor vision and blindness at all costs. working together with our rheumatology department, we can together in the same setting agree on the diagnosis and management after explaining the whole situation to the parents and family and start the personalized treatment plan in order to save the child’s sight.”

Linked with international organisations, the clinic will also play a role in collecting data unique to this region, in efforts to provide personalized treatments and to also enhance the data available regionally for future consideration and planning. The service will also provide further opportunities for research and academia.

Dr. Kamran Mahmood, Consultant Paediatric Rheumatologist at SKMC, said, “This style of treatment has been seen all over the world, and I’m thrilled that it’s finally being brought to the UAE. We’re now able to provide patients with specialist care for their inflammatory eye diseases, and the treatment strategies can then be discussed and initiated promptly. In these instances, time is of the essence, and now we’re positioned to deliver the best care possible.”

Since its launch, the pediatric Uveitis clinic has already received patients under its care, offering a one-stop service that prioritizes urgent diagnoses and treatment. This initiative is part of PureHealth's commitment to providing a comprehensive healthcare ecosystem that promotes longer, healthier, and fuller lives. The UAE's largest integrated healthcare platform is leveraging technology, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Machine Learning (ML) in collaboration with SEHA and other group companies to embed optimal health solutions and achieve excellence in patient health, further strengthening the UAE's position as a global healthcare hub.

PureHealth operates over 200 hospitals, 100 clinics, multiple diagnostic centers, insurance solutions, pharmacies, health tech, procurement, investments, and related businesses in the UAE. The company is committed to delivering outcome-focused, world-class quality across all channels of healthcare, future-proofing the healthcare system locally and beyond.