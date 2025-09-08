Riyadh - Qomel Company has signed two non-binding memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with National Unified Procurement Company (NUPCO) and UK-based Nova Laboratories Limited, and Waymade PLC, on 3 September 2025.

The 12-month agreements aim to ensure supply continuity, enhance supply-chain efficiency, give Saudi Arabia priority in registering new products, and promote knowledge exchange.

The memoranda do not create financial or contractual obligations and are not expected to have a material financial impact during their term.

On 12 June, Qomel penned two agreements with NUPCO totaling SAR 30.94 million.

