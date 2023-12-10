RIYADH — Saudi Arabia's Minister of Health Fahad Al-Jalajel announced the completion of the readiness of the Saudi Proton Therapy Center at the Comprehensive Cancer Center in King Fahd Medical City, affiliated with the Riyadh Second Health Cluster

Al-Jalajel said that the center is fully prepared to provide precise specialized oncology care for the first time in the region, targeting to treat about 1,700 patients annually.

The center will provide precise care for patients with complex oncologic cases, in addition to the advantage that it will reduce the hassle of traveling for many patients who were receiving treatment outside Saudi Arabia.

It will provide them with integrated care in the Kingdom among their families and children.

The center not only provides proton therapy services inside Saudi Arabia, but also outside it, as it is considered as the first and only center for treating tumors using proton beam technology in the Middle East.

The minister said that the center was established on an area of 4,000 square meters, at a cost of more than SR924 million.

He also pointed out that it is considered one of the largest projects witnessed by the health sector, and keeps pace with the growth, development and leadership in the health sector in Saudi Arabia.

This is in order to reach a vibrant society and contribute to achieving the goals of the Health Transformation Program in accordance with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

