Saudi Arabia's cabinet has announced the establishment of the Saudi National Institute of Health (SNIH), aiming to facilitate medical research and clinical trials at a national level.

The institute will oversee and support all translational research and clinical trials, Minister of Health Fahad Aljalajel said. It will gain added value from research by transforming the results into health and economic benefits to raise the quality of life.

Aljalajel added that the institute will aid in the prevention of health emergencies; one of the goals of Vision 2030 and the Health Sector Transformation Programme. This will be achieved through research, development, and innovation to improve health policies and strategies, he said.

National income

SNIH will contribute to raising national income by developing locally manufactured products for prevention, diagnosis and treatment.

“The Cabinet’s decision to establish the SNIH has been made to support health sector researchers and creative competencies in translational research and clinical trials to improve the health sector in Saudi Arabia,” Aljalajel stated.

The institute helps pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers to develop innovative products.

Furthermore, it will reduce overall healthcare costs by attracting global investors and raising research funding.

