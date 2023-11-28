ABU DHABI: PureHealth has launched Dawak, an online digital pharmacy platform, to simplify how patients access, purchase, and consume their medication throughout the UAE.

The application is currently available to patients of the Abu Dhabi Health Services (SEHA), a PureHealth subsidiary responsible for hospitals and clinics across Abu Dhabi, and will be rolled out to the public at a later stage.

The new platform helps users avoid waiting times, review and refill their medicines, select a convenient place and time for delivery, and allow easy payment via the platform.

Dawak aims to ensure medication adherence and is a platform to report adverse medication effects. Dawak organises and delivers the medication into packs, which are individually sealed sachets organised by date and time, and include the dosage details.

The Dawak application is designed to be user-friendly and can further assist customers with alerts to remind them to reorder or take their medication, share details of the correct dosage, and schedule one-to-one calls with pharmacists to access further information.

For healthcare providers, the Dawak pharmacist portal allows the tracking of orders requested by patients, shows the prescription details and selected delivery times, and can also raise insurance requests.

Dr. Noura Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), said, "The Department is proud to witness the launch of innovative solutions to enhance patient experience and healthcare outcomes. In line with Abu Dhabi's digital transformation journey, similar smart initiatives enable the emirate to be a leading proponent and key driver for a digital future in healthcare and beyond.

At DoH, we work hand-in-hand with our strategic partners to set the stage for a future driven by healthcare technology, innovation and artificial intelligence to further elevate the sector's outcomes. Through this patient-centric initiative, patients can access, purchase and consume their prescribed medicines in the UAE efficiently."

Shaista Asif, Group Chief Operating Officer at PureHealth, said that introducing our innovative online digital pharmacy platform, "Dawak," exemplifies PureHealth's unwavering commitment to delivering comprehensive and cutting-edge innovative healthcare solutions.

"Technology and digital advancements serve as the primary catalysts for driving healthcare innovation and elevating patient outcomes. With Dawak, we revolutionise the entire prescription-delivery ecosystem, providing a seamless and enhanced experience encompassing medication administration, proactive patient support, timely reminders, and comprehensive information," he added.