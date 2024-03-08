Operation Smile UAE recently completed its 14th surgical programme in the UAE at Healthpoint, an M42 company, in Abu Dhabi, where 19 children of different nationalities received free and safe surgery for their cleft lip or cleft palate, marking a major milestone in their lives and giving them a new smile.

Healthpoint has been a partner with Operation Smile since 2020 and this is the sixth mission performed at its facilities, which has seen the transformation of more than 73 patients of different age groups.

The two-day surgical event saw the collaboration of over 45 medical professionals, including nurses, pediatricians, surgeons, and anesthetists, come to the multi-specialty hospital and volunteer their expertise. Their commitment was complemented by the invaluable support from volunteers at Healthpoint, ensuring a well-rounded and effective medical team.

Omar Al Naqbi, Chief Executive Officer of Healthpoint, said, “Working alongside Operation Smile UAE has been a privilege and we take great pride in contributing to our communities and offering these simple but life-altering surgeries.

These procedures enable patients to lead healthier, happier lives. Our volunteers are dedicated to providing exceptional care, reflective of our commitment to world-class medical care.”

Morag Cromey-Hawke, Executive Director, Operation Smile UAE, commented, “Thanks to Operation Smile medical volunteers, Healthpoint volunteers, staff and management as well as the enormous support of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, Operation Smile UAE were able to continue their work at the weekend to treat young patients who would otherwise not have access to safe surgery.

These surgeries allow the patients to eat, drink, speak and socialise and to lead healthier, happier lives. We are honoured to have access to the excellent facilities at Healthpoint for our patients and to the generosity and care extended to them.”

The Operation Smile UAE was founded in 2011 under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Alyazia bint Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, wife of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, the charity has assisted and screened over 300 patients with cleft conditions here in the UAE.

Thanks to the Foundation's support,167 of these patients have received surgery followed by comprehensive care including dental, nutrition, oral health and speech therapy.