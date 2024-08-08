MUSCAT: The National Centre for Statistics and Information's (NCSI) findings revealed an overall community satisfaction rate of 73.4 per cent for healthcare system, suggesting a generally positive perception of the sector.

The NCSI undertook a detailed community satisfaction survey focused on healthcare services, conducted between September 19, 2023, and October 9, 2023. This survey was aimed at getting a comprehensive picture of public opinion regarding various aspects of healthcare services in Oman.

Breaking down the overall satisfaction, the survey highlighted several key indicators.

Health status of institutions: Satisfaction with the health status of institutions stood at 68.3 per cent. This measure reflects the community's views on the quality, cleanliness and overall environment of healthcare facilities. It suggests that while a majority are content with the services, there is room for improvement in ensuring that institutions meet higher standards of health and hygiene.

Doctors: Doctors received a satisfaction rating of 73.8 per cent. This rating indicates the community's approval of the competence, professionalism, and other aspects of the doctors. It points to a strong trust in the medical expertise available, but also highlights potential areas for further enhancing doctor-patient relationship.

Nurses: With a satisfaction rate of 75.4 per cent, nurses are highly valued by the community. This rating underscores the critical role nurses play in patient care, from providing day-to-day assistance and support to their professional expertise in managing patient health. The high satisfaction rate reflects the community's appreciation of nurses' dedication and hard work.

Pharmacists: Pharmacists received the highest satisfaction rating at 76.2 per cent. This suggests that the community greatly values the accessibility, knowledge, and service provided by pharmacists. The high rating reflects the crucial role pharmacists play in the healthcare system, not only in dispensing medications, but also in offering advice and ensuring medication safety.

The survey's results are a testament to the efforts of healthcare providers in Oman.

However, they also provide valuable insights for the National Centre for Statistics and Information and other stakeholders. By analysing these indicators, the centre aims to identify areas where healthcare services can be enhanced. This includes improving facility conditions, fostering better doctor-patient interactions, supporting nursing staff, and ensuring pharmacists can continue to provide high-quality service.

