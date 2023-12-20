The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has organised the first meeting of the National Committee for the Universal Health Coverage Programme at its headquarters.

The meeting was chaired by Dr. Hussain Abdul Rahman Al Rand, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Public Health Sector, and attended by committee members representing various health authorities and sectors within the country.

The formation of the National Committee has been a strategic step aimed at broadening collaborative efforts in universal health coverage, facilitating the exchange of expertise, experiences, and capabilities among all health authorities involved in the Committee. It also aims to strengthen collective work, aligning with the UAE’s strategic roadmap and the objectives for universal health coverage as outlined by the Sustainable Development Goals 2030.

Dr. Al Rand highlighted that forming a specialised team that includes all key stakeholders in the healthcare sector will certainly enhance national efforts to identify essential services and interventions for a priority health benefits package that meets the specific health needs of the UAE community. “We will spare no effort to realise the Ministry's strategy aimed at enhancing the quality of life and well-being of the community,” Al Rand added.