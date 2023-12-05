UAE – Abu Dhabi-based tech-enabled health firm M42 partnered with Siemens to boost energy efficiency across the UAE healthcare sector, according to a press release.

The two parties will join forces to develop a roadmap to digitalise M42’s infrastructure towards enhancing operational efficiency and patient experience.

Moreover, the project will drive a comprehensive energy efficiency audit of the healthcare facilities operated by M42 across the region.

These audits are developed to identify opportunities for substantial energy savings and examine means for carbon emission reductions.

Leveraging the Siemens Xcelerator platform, the partnership will create a new industry standard for healthcare sustainability.

M42 and Siemens will also integrate advanced technologies to make a positive environmental and societal impact.

Mark McGourty, Group Chief Operating Officer of M42, said: “M42 is at the forefront of tech-enabled healthcare; we are leveraging cutting-edge tools like AI and genomics to treat people, not just patients, and focus on health, not just healthcare.”

“Our collaboration with Siemens demonstrates our dedication to achieving net zero emissions by 2050,” McGourty added.

Helmut von Struve, the CEO of Siemens in the Middle East and the UAE, noted: “This partnership is not just about energy savings; it’s about setting a new standard in the healthcare industry for sustainability and operational excellence.”

