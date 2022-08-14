DUBAI - H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, affirmed that Dubai would continue to enhance its healthcare infrastructure to meet the growing needs of the population, in line with highest global standards in medical care and specialised treatment. "We are committed to realising the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to position the UAE at the forefront of medical innovation and to consolidate Dubai’s position as a leading global healthcare destination."

Sheikh Hamdan made the comments during the inauguration of an AED177 million state-of-the-art outpatient building at Dubai Hospital.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed said that Dubai offers one of the world’s best public healthcare systems, providing a high standard of medical care. He said that healthcare topped the priorities of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid’s vision, and that Dubai would continue to provide the best specialised care through advanced medical facilities and highly qualified healthcare professionals to ensure the health and wellbeing of society, in line with the highest global standards.

"Dubai is one of the world’s fastest-growing cities, with its population set to reach 5.8 million by 2040. Our comprehensive strategy to upgrade the quality of care will ensure that Dubai’s citizens, residents and visitors continue to receive high-quality medical care at modern facilities that are fully equipped to meet the potential needs of a rapidly growing population for specialised health services."

Dubai Hospital’s new outpatient building is equipped with all integral features of modern healthcare services, including medical equipment, technologies, systems and AI solutions. The building, completed at an estimated cost of AED177 million, has been designed to offer specialised services under one roof.

The new facility’s design addresses the complex demands of building a technologically advanced healthcare facility while considering the needs of people of determination and adhering to green building standards and codes.

Sheikh Hamdan was received by a high-level delegation of directors and officials led by Awad Saghir Al Ketbi, Director General of the Dubai Health Authority (DHA).

After the inauguration of the new building, H.H. the Crown Prince of Dubai was briefed by Al Ketbi on the services and specialties available in the new building. The new outpatient facility’s environment has been designed keeping patient comfort and their healing journey in mind.

The 32,000-square-metre facility consists of 128 specialised clinics, more than two-and-a-half times the number of clinics in the previous facility, spread across five floors, including the ground floor. These clinics are equipped to serve 254 patients per hour, more than 200 percent of the capacity of the previous facility.

Dr. Maryam Al Raisi, Executive Director of Dubai Hospital, briefed Sheikh Hamdan about the efficient registration procedures and processes besides medical equipment and smart solutions that contribute to enhancing patient experience across all clinics and medical specialties.

Sheikh Hamdan toured the building and inspected various departments, including suites and clinics. Each of the integrated building’s floors includes reception areas, preliminary assessment rooms, consultation rooms, medical examination rooms, and separate waiting areas for women and men. The facility also houses prayer rooms and other amenities for the convenience of patients and customers.

The ground floor comprises diagnostic areas, including medical laboratories, radiology rooms, and a pharmacy. These facilities are integrated with the specialised services on the upper floors of the building, designed to ensure a seamless customer journey.

The facility’s first floor houses 37 specialised clinics, including ENT, ophthalmology, internal medicine, orthopaedics, and rheumatology.

The second floor has 43 specialised clinics, including cardiology, endocrinology, oncology, surgery, haematology, and allergy and immunology.

The third floor includes 48 specialised clinics that offer services in the field of obstetrics and gynaecology, urology, kidney, and dental diseases.

Sheikh Hamdan also heard about DHA’s plans to use the fourth floor of the building for future expansion, in line with its vision to meet the residents’ needs for specialised services in the coming years.

Al Ketbi explained that the launch of this project comes as part of a series of projects implemented by the DHA to provide the best services and innovative healthcare systems.

He noted that the facility aims to enhance the quality of care in line with the current and future needs of Dubai’s population.