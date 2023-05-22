Saudi Arabia - For the first time in the Middle East and the region, Dallah Hospital Al Nakheel was able to accomplish a new, prominent, and qualitative achievement, by obtaining American Surgical Review Corporation (SRC) for Accreditation of Surgical Centers of Excellence for ten of the hospital’s surgical centers of excellence, namely:

Certificate of Center of Excellence in Orthopedic Surgery

Certificate of Center of Excellence in Obesity Surgery

Certificate of Center of Excellence in Joint Replacement Surgery

Certificate of Center of Excellence in the Treatment for Kidney Stones

Certificate of Center of Excellence in Specialized Anesthesiology

Certificate of Center of Excellence in Alternative Interventional Surgeries for conventional surgeries

Certificate of Center of Excellence in Endoscopy

Certificate of Center of Excellence in Ear, Nose and Throat surgery

Certificate of Center of Excellence in Hernia surgery

Certificate of Center of Excellence in Colorectal surgery



Dallah Hospital Al Nakheel is awarded a large number of certificates for its excellence in various types of medical and surgical procedures, supported by a prominent elite of highly qualified experts, doctors and consultants, in the field of specialized surgeries. Moreover, the hospital combined highly skilled administrative and technical cadres and nursing staff, as well as the latest medical devices and equipment.



Awarding eminent international certificates from a well-known international corporation that enjoys credibility and professionalism to Dallah Hospital Al Nakheel is an inevitable result of the distinguished outcome that the hospital system provides with all its professionalism in all its medical facilities.



This global accomplishment will push all hospital staff to do better and to maintain this outstanding success. This achievement emphasizes that Dallah Healthcare Company and Dallah Hospital Al Nakheel are concerned with patient safety and dedicated to the highest medical standards and specifications in all services provided to all community segments.



It is worth mentioning that Dallah Hospital Al Nakheel has a long record of international and local accreditations, as it holds accreditation certificates from the Central Board for Accreditation of Healthcare Institutions (CBAHI), Joint Commission International (JCI), College of American Pathologists (CAP), the ISO certificate for food safety (ISO 22000) and the ISO certificate for information security and confidentiality (ISO 27000) and the International Accreditation for Health Information (HIMSS6).



It is worth mentioning that Dallah Healthcare Company comprises six pioneering healthcare facilities, serving more than 1.5 million patients annually, throughout the KSA, via more than 900 beds and 500 outpatient clinics. The group has more than 3,000 employees, including around 1,000 specialists, in its effort to provide the highest standards of health care in the KSA.

