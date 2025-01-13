The National Multiple Sclerosis Society (NMSS) has launched the first national guidelines for the treatment of Multiple Sclerosis (MS) patients in the UAE.

Developed by a dedicated scientific task force comprising members of the Society's Medical Advisory Committee, these guidelines aim to provide the best medical support for people living with MS in the UAE.

The treatment guidelines were formulated after an in-depth study of the best available global evidence, considering the unique characteristics of the MS community in the UAE, wide variations of health coverage and patient preferences.

The overall goal is to ensure that the most appropriate treatments are provided to the largest number of MS patients in the UAE while addressing data gaps which could impact health insurance coverage for people with MS.

This medical resource also includes guidance on treatment choices during pregnancy and lactation, as well as pediatric MS, which can support treatment of a wider population.

Dr. Fatima Al Kaabi, Vice Chair of the NMSS, said that the MS treatment guidelines are based on the best global evidence currently available and bring a lot of hope for people newly diagnosed with MS and those living with the condition. These guidelines, the first in the UAE, include detailed guidance for physicians on MS-modifying therapies and aim to help doctors determine the most appropriate treatment course for the largest number of patients.

"Developing the MS treatment guidelines is a pioneering effort, and their deployment by healthcare authorities will expedite their utilisation by specialists nationwide. These guidelines shed light on recent treatment trends, such as using stem cells when patients do not respond to MS-modifying therapies. They will be constantly reviewed and updated to reflect the latest medical research and clinical breakthroughs," she added.

NMSS has developed the MS treatment guidelines through a strategic and collaborative approach involving various health authorities in the UAE. They were used to formulate the Dubai Health Authority's Multiple Sclerosis Ejadah Programme. Several prominent neurologists from all Emirates reviewed the guidelines.

Dr. Ahmed Shatila, Consultant Neurologist at Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City and Chair of the Medical Advisory Committee of the NMSS who led the MS Guidelines task force, said, "The development of the MS treatment guidelines by NMSS marks a significant step forward in the UAE's healthcare landscape. With the support of leading neurologists, our Medical Advisory Committee has worked tirelessly to ensure these guidelines reflect the latest global advancements in MS care."

The MS treatment guidelines have been published in the Multiple Sclerosis and Related Disorders journal, an international journal supported by key researchers from all neuroscience domains focusing on MS and associated conditions.

In parallel with the release of these guidelines, NMSS recently introduced the first MS Helpline in the UAE to further enhance the support ecosystem for the MS community.