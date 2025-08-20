Egypt’s Minister of Health, Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, met Tuesday with Dharmesh Shah, Chairperson and Managing Director of India’s BDR Group, to discuss plans for a joint pharmaceutical venture, including the establishment of a local facility for the production of biologics and cancer medications, according to a statement from the Ministry of Health.

The meeting also included Gamal El-Leithy, CEO of Future Pharmaceuticals Industries (FPI) and head of Egypt’s Chamber of Pharmaceutical Industry, as well as senior officials Hisham Stait, Head of the Unified Procurement Authority, and Ali El-Ghamrawy, Chairperson of the Egyptian Drug Authority.

Minister Abdel Ghaffar emphasized Egypt’s strategic goal of localizing pharmaceutical manufacturing and transferring advanced technology to enhance national drug security. He underscored the importance of partnering with global industry leaders to reduce reliance on imports and ensure access to affordable, high-quality medicines for Egyptian patients.

Ministry spokesperson Hossam Abdel Ghaffar noted that the proposed facility aims to significantly lower the country’s import bill for specialty drugs—particularly oncology treatments—which place considerable pressure on the national budget and foreign currency reserves. The project is expected to provide a stable, cost-effective supply of essential biologic therapies.

The minister called for the swift implementation of the initiative, instructing relevant stakeholders to set a clear timeline and expedite the registration of products through the Egyptian Drug Authority.

BDR Group representatives shared insights into the company’s expertise in producing oncology drugs and biologics, highlighting successful international projects that have enhanced healthcare outcomes while reducing costs.

