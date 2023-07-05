DUBAI - The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) today signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Axios International, a pioneering access to healthcare company, with an aim to implement a series of awareness and training health programmes and campaigns across various segments of society in Dubai.

The MoU also aims to enhance the efforts made by DHA to maintain health security in the community through the early detection of communicable and non-communicable diseases, the development of appropriate treatment programmes for them to prevent complications, and raise awareness and health education among the population with preventive measures against various diseases.

The MoU was signed by Dr. Ramadan Ibrahim Al Blooshi, Director of the Public Health Protection Department at the Dubai Health Authority, and Dr. Anas Nofal, Managing Partner at Axios International.

Dr. Al Blooshi highlighted the importance of this memorandum, which comes within the efforts made by the Authority to develop and implement public health programmes for community members, monitor the health status of the population, and protect community members from diseases and health risks, and contribute to improving the quality of life and access to a healthier and happier society.

He said that the cooperation reflects the Authority's commitment to providing high-quality health care to members of society and also represents cooperation between the public and private sectors, to achieve the goals pursued by the Authority and its continuous efforts to improve general health and wellbeing.

He praised the efforts and cooperation of all parties to implement this health initiative, including medical and nursing cadres, institutions, and companies targeted by these awareness programmes and campaigns.

Dr. Nofal affirmed the company's commitment, according to this memorandum, to contribute to enhancing the public health of community members by committing to health awareness, implementing innovative and sustainable access programmes to provide health care services, and carrying out awareness campaigns targeting various segments of society.

He explained that the cooperation with DHA will focus on the early diagnosis of diseases and the design and implementation of programmes that facilitate adequate access to healthcare services, expressing his happiness with this cooperation with the government sector.

He stressed that the company would continue to provide high-quality health care that contributes to improving the general well-being of the population.