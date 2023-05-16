Dubai’s City Walk, the design-inspired lifestyle destination by Merex Investment, has announced the expansion of its health and wellness offering with the opening of more than 30,000 sq ft of new tenants in this category by Q4 2023.

City Walk has been actively leasing units in City Walk Boulevard to health, wellness, and fitness operators since 2022, with the aim of creating a more diverse and sustainable tenant mix that enhances the overall community experience for residents and active lifestyle seekers.

In the last 12 months, new tenants like Al Rawi Medical Centre (Dental), Perla Dermatology Clinic, Aspris Wellbeing Centre and The Free Spirit Collective opened their doors, joining existing offerings including a number of trusted pharmacies and Valiant Clinic. In 2023, City Walk visitors will see the addition of Circle Care Clinic, Assure Clinic, Dentaldate Dental Clinic, Mid Clinic and Smile Factor Clinic in the wellness category.

Alongside existing fitness tenants like Fitness Zone, Boost, and Pro Athletes Club House, City Walk will be welcoming Drop 10, Helt Gym, GOLFTEC and PHY Club in the fitness and lifestyle category.

Shahram Shamsaee, CEO of Merex Investment, commented: "At City Walk, we continue to make positive changes by creating lifestyle and mixed-use hubs, that meet the changing needs and preferences of our customers. Our focus on bringing innovative health and wellness brands has contributed to the high occupancy rates we are seeing. By offering a unique mix of retail, lifestyle, and mixed-use elements, we've adapted to the changing industry landscape. We have a younger and more diverse customer base, and a captive audience throughout the day. With our continued efforts, we're confident that City Walk will achieve close to full occupancy by 2023."

City Walk is proactively diversifying their tenant mix to stay relevant with evolving consumer trends. With the projected revenue for the fitness and well-being segment in the UAE set to reach $223.90 million in 2023, City Walk is strategically positioning itself to tap into this growing sector.

City Walk continues to lead the way in offering a diverse range of options to its visitors, creating a holistic experience that promotes well-being and community engagement. With a commitment to providing exceptional lifestyle offerings, City Walk strives to enhance the quality of life for both residents and visitors alike.

