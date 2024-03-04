Burjeel Holdings PLC, a leading super-specialty healthcare services provider in the MENA region listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), has unveiled eight new PhysioTherabia centers in Riyadh and four other cities, marking a significant scaling of its geographical footprint across the Kingdom.

The new state-of-the-art facilities are strategically located in Ghadeer Fitness Time, Shafie Fitness Time and Al Nada Men’s Gym in Riyadh, Yanbu’s Waterfront Fitness Time, Al Salehiyah Male Gym in Jeddah, Al Faisaliah Fitness Time in Dammam, Al Olaya Fitness Time & Golden Belt Fitness Time in Al Khobar.

Last year, Burjeel in partnership with Leejam Sports Company, launched the first four PhysioTherabia centres in Riyadh, a cutting-edge physiotherapy, rehabilitation and wellness network to promote holistic health and wellbeing within the community. These new centres offer unparalleled services within Leejam's Fitness Time facilities, tailored to meet diverse wellness needs. It furthers the goal of integrating preventive rehabilitation and fitness through a unique gym-based model.

PhysioTherabia has also embarked on a strategic partnership with Tawuniya, a leading insurance company in Saudi Arabia. This collaboration strengthens PhysioTherabia’s ability to provide high-quality services and expands its reach to a broader clientele, particularly within the insurance market. The partnership is expected to drive revenue growth and solidify PhysioTherabia’s position as a key player in the sector.

John Sunil, Chief Executive Officer of Burjeel Holdings, said, “We are delighted to expand PhysioTherabia centers to more parts of Saudi Arabia, marking a significant milestone in our commitment to providing advanced physiotherapy services in the Kingdom. It underscores our dedication to empowering individuals on their journey to optimal health and wellness, while strengthening our presence in key regions. We reiterate our target to establish 60 such centers within and outside Leejam Sports’ gyms across the Kingdom by the end of 2025.”

Aligned with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goals, PhysioTherabia promotes optimal physical recovery and overall wellness for patients of all ages. Specialised offerings at PhysioTherabia include musculoskeletal rehabilitation, neurological rehabilitation with robotics, paediatric rehabilitation, sports injury rehabilitation, spinal and back rehabilitation, and hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT). The centres also aim to champion Saudi Arabia as the region’s hub for all-encompassing sports performance training, management and care for individuals and teams, complementing efforts to integrate the Kingdom into the Exercise is Medicine Global Health Network, managed by the American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM).