Minister of Trade and Industry Nevine Gamea has witnessed the signing of two cooperation agreements between Geyushi Motors and the Chinese Weichai Holding Group, one of the Shandong International Heavy Industries Group companies, in fields of bus manufacturing and distribution of generators, engines and power stations.

The minister said that these two agreements come within the ministrys direction towards deepening local industry and supporting the trend towards the use of environmentally friendly buses and engines.

Gamea added that this signing contributes to strengthening the use of clean energy within the framework of the states plan to rely on the green economy. It also contributes to transferring advanced Chinese industrial technologies and technologies to the Egyptian industry.

She stressed the importance of strengthening trade cooperation between the two countries with regard to establishing specialized exhibitions for Egyptian products in the Chinese market.

Chinese Ambassador to Cairo Liao Liqiang said that his country appreciates the historical bilateral relations linking Egypt and China, especially that the two countries have had diplomatic relations for 65 years.

Liqiang added that Egypt was the first Arab and African country to have diplomatic relations with the State of China, noted that the signing of these two agreements reflects the two countries keenness to move forward towards strengthening and developing trade relations between the two countries during the coming period.

Similarly, Managing Director of Geyushi Motors Khaled Geyushi expressed his appreciation for the Egyptian states efforts to develop the national industry; develop and modernise production mechanisms; and attract investments, expertise, and global technologies to the Egyptian economy.

Geyushi pointed out the companys keenness to expand cooperation horizons with the Shandong Heavy Industry Group in order to benefit from its large industrial expertise in developing Egyptian industry, especially as it has great experience in fields of manufacturing engines, generators, buses, heavy transport vehicles, construction equipment, agricultural equipment and logistical solutions.

