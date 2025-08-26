UAE – UAE-based edtech platform Cointel has raised $7.40 million in a strategic funding round led by Avalanche and joined by Sugafam Inc.

The funding will accelerate North American expansion in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2025, following early traction in Japan and Turkey, according to a press release.

This investment reinforces Cointel’s position at the intersection of AI, crypto, and education, building a globally scalable platform that meets the needs of new users, data-driven traders, and everyone in between.

Launched in 2025, Cointel addresses this gap by providing a single subscription platform that integrates AI-powered insights, gamified learning, and verified intelligence. This aims to support new users and experienced traders alike.

Cointel has entered into a strategic collaboration with KuCoin, one of the world's leading cryptocurrency exchanges.

KuCoin has a solid blockchain infrastructure, superior liquidity solutions, and an advanced user experience, all while prioritizing top-tier security and compliance.

With a global user base now exceeding 41 million across more than 200 countries and regions, KuCoin delivers a full suite of digital asset services.

Global crypto adoption remains below 7%, with fewer than 3% of people worldwide holding any Bitcoin.

Since 2021, over $30 billion has been lost to scams, reflecting a critical gap in user education, security, and reliable tools.

