Taly, a leading digital payments platform in Egypt, has teamed up with Telda to launch a game-changing service that enables Telda users to deposit funds into their accounts instantly using any bank card, as per an emailed press release.

This partnership will make transactions faster, simpler, and more secure for Telda users.

Users can now deposit funds directly into their accounts using any bank card via Telda app.

Powered by taly's technology, this innovative feature offers unmatched convenience, eliminating the hassle of switching between platforms while applying the first-of-its-kind security solution.

“This partnership reflects taly’s mission to innovative digital solutions that meet global standards. Together with Telda, we’re making financial technology simpler and more accessible for everyone,” Magdy Hassan, CEO of taly, said.

Meanwhile, Ahmed Sabbah, CEO and Co-Founder of Telda, added, “This is a big step in improving the Telda app. Our goal is to create smarter, easier ways to manage finances, and this collaboration with taly is key to delivering an even better experience for our users."

