UAE – zenda, the first fintech app for school fees in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, has raised $9.40 million in an oversubscribed seed round.

zenda, which currently operates in the UAE and India, aims to facilitate the payment methods for school fees through its pay now and pay later options, according to a press release on Monday.

Founded in June 2021, the app will enable parents to manage the money needed for school fees, given its banking and financial experiences.

CEO and Founder of zenda, Raman Thiagarajan, said: “We are excited and hopeful for the possibilities ahead in providing customer-centric digital financial services to solve some of the simple yet important problems for families in our regions.”

