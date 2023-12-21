Riyadh: The Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) licensed 'Smart Interaction for Digital Brokerage' to provide finance aggregation services. With 'Smart Interaction,' there will be three authorized companies providing finance aggregation services in Saudi Arabia.



This decision reflects SAMA's endeavor to support the finance sector, increase the efficiency of financial transactions and promote innovative financial solutions for financial inclusion in Saudi Arabia.



SAMA emphasizes the importance of dealing exclusively with authorized financial institutions. To view licensed and permitted financial institutions, visit SAMA's official website.